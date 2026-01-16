Herro tallied 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block over 31 minutes during the Heat's 119-114 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.

Herro came out firing with 15 of his 22 points coming in the first half, and he finished Thursday's game tied with Bam Adebayo for the second-most points on the Heat behind Norman Powell (26). Herro has scored at least 17 points in each of his last five outings since returning from an extended absence due to a right big toe contusion. Over that span, he has averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals over 31.5 minutes per game.