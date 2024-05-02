Herro ended Wednesday's 118-84 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 15 points (6-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes.

Herro was forced to embrace a more prominent role on offense due to the absences of Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck) in the series against the Celtics. While the numbers were decent across the board, he struggled badly in terms of efficiency and shooting percentages. Over the five games of the series, Herro made just 38.5 percent of his shots from the field and 34.9 percent of his three-pointers. He averaged 16.8 points per game, but that was not enough to lift Miami to victory against the team with the best record in The Association.