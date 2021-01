Herro (neck) -- out Saturday against the Pistons -- is likely to play Monday against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

According to coach Erik Spoelstra, Herro's neck "didn't loosen up yesterday [and] we think another day would be good for him." It sounds like fantasy managers can start Herro next week with confidence that he'll at least be available for Monday's action.