Herro (foot/ankle) is expected to take eight weeks to recover after undergoing successful surgery Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Herro is coming off the best season of his NBA career, averaging career-high numbers in points (23.9), assists (5.5) and steals (0.9) while also shooting a career-best 47.2 percent from the field. The Kentucky product's absence will likely result in more playing time for Davion Mitchell and Kasparas Jakucionis in the backcourt to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Miami newcomer Norman Powell will probably be leaned on to pick up the slack offensively, with the team's most talented scorer sidelined potentially until mid-November.