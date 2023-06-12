Herro (hand) has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets on Monday.

Herro was initially ruled out for Monday's matchup, but he'll now be in the mix to suit up as the Heat attempt to avoid elimination. The 23-year-old plans to attempt a return as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks ahead of tipoff, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that Herro hadn't been cleared to return to game action, so it's possible he faces some restrictions if he's deemed available Monday.