Herro supplied 30 points (11-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-113 win over Atlanta.

Herro embraced a more prominent role on offense with Jimmy Butler (calf) sidelined, and he was instrumental in lifting Miami to victory here. He returned from injury just three games ago but has been massive for the Heat, scoring at least 25 points in each of those contests and shooting a blistering 50 percent from three-point range.