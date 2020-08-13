Herro scored a game-high 30 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder.

Herro is a capable scorer -- he has scored 20 or more points in 12 separate occasions -- and is currently riding a six-game streak of double-digit scoring appearances in the Orlando bubble, scoring 20 or more points in three of his last four contests. This 30-point output was a career-best mark for the rookie, however, and he should remain a reliable scoring threat for the Heat come playoff time regardless of the role he might have in Erik Spoelstra's rotation.