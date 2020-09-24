Herro delivered 37 points (14-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's Game 4 win over the Celtics.

Herro was coming off a 22-point performance during Miami's Game 3 loss, but he took it even further this time around, delivering a career-best performance right when the Heat needed him the most. The rookie has scored in double digits in every one of Miami's playoff games, averaging 16.5 points in all. He's not going to surpass the 30-point plateau often, but Herro has settled in as a reliable scoring threat who gets heavy minutes off the bench.