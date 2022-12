Herro ended Thursday's 111-108 victory over the Rockets with 41 points (13-20 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes.

As expected, Herro had more usage with two starters out in Kyle Lowry (rest) and Bam Adebayo (ankle), and this resulted in his best scoring mark of the campaign. Herro has reached the 35-point mark in back-to-back contests and is now averaging 26.1 points per game across eight December contests.