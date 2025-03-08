Herro recorded 22 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 106-104 loss to Minnesota.

Bam Adebayo was the best player for the Heat in this game, and even though Herro didn't have his best shooting performance, he still posted a solid line across the board. Herro has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his last five outings and is averaging 24.0 points, 7.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 31.9 percent from three-point range in eight contests since the All-Star break.