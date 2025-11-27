Herro notched 29 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over Milwaukee.

Herro delivered far more than just an impressive scoring performance, as he filled the stat sheet admirably and ended just three dimes away from recording a double-double. It's only been two games, but Herro has scored at least 24 points both times and didn't need time to quickly establish himself as a go-to option on offense for the Heat. In those two games, the star guard is shooting an impressive 21-for-33 from the floor, including 3-for-7 from three-point range.