Heat's Tyler Herro: Game called due to court conditions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herro and the Heat won't play Thursday against the Bulls due to slippery court conditions, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
An announcement was made prior to tipoff that the game would be delayed due to condensation on the court, and after arena officials were unable to make the surface playable, the decision was made to postpone Thursday's clash. The league has put out a statement that the game will be rescheduled for a later date.