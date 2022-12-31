Herro notched 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 124-119 loss to Denver.

Herro struggled to get things going in the first half, knocking down just one of six shot attempts for two points while adding five boards and three assists. He wasted no time in righting that ship after the break, going 5-of-6 from the field for 14 points in the third quarter before adding another 10 in the final period for a game-high 26 points on the night. The Miami point guard also dished out a team-high 10 assists in the contest to notch his sixth double-double of the season.