The Heat list Herro as probable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a left ankle sprain.

Herro might not be fully recovered from the left ankle sprain that caused him to miss eight straight games during a two-week stretch in November, but the issue isn't likely to sideline him as Miami kicks off a four-game week. He's suited up in each of Miami's last five contests, averaging 17.4 points, 7.0 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in 36.8 minutes per contest.