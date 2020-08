Herro had 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-8 3PT, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Thursday's Game 2 win over the Pacers.

Herro didn't have his most efficient game from the field, but he hit three three-pointers in 35 minutes on an afternoon when the Heat went 18-of-35 from deep as a team. In Game 1, Herro also posted 15 points but hit just 1-of-5 attempts from beyond the arc.