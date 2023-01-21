Herro had 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-90 loss to Dallas.

Herro had a better performance than in his two previous games, but he continues to struggle with his shot and can't seem to find a way to score from beyond the arc. Since returning from a three-game absence earlier this month, Herro has gone 1-for-17 from deep while failing to score more than 16 points in any of past three contests. He's only averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 27.3 percent from three in January.