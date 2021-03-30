Herro went for 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds in Monday's win over the Knicks.

Herro's production has been up-and-down of late, but he's now scored in double figures in eight of the last nine games. Herro is shooting just 32.1 percent from three on the year, but his four threes Monday give him 10 treys over his last three games.