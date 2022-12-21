Herro chipped in 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 113-103 loss to Chicago.

Herro couldn't reach the 20-point mark and had a rough performance from three-point range, but he still ended up as one of Miami's most reliable players in this loss. Herro has had some insanely good performances this month but has struggled a bit with consistency, although his role as one of Miami's go-to players on offense won't change in the near future. He's averaging 2.49 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in December.