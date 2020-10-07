Herro scored 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 102-96 loss against the Lakers in Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Herro has averaged 18.3 points in his last three games, all of them as a starter, but he hasn't been as efficient as he had been off the bench -- he is only shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range in that three-game stretch. Small-sample size applies here, and Herro should remain a reliable scoring threat for the Heat in Game 5, but his lack of accuracy from the field might impact his value in DFS formats.