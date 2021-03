Herro posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over Orlando.

Herro shook off a shoulder injury to have one of his better games of the season in 29 minutes off the bench. He reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Feb. 18 and grabbed his most rebounds in any game since Feb. 17. Entering Sunday, Herro had averaged just 8.0 points on 30.0 percent shooting over his last four games.