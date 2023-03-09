Herro notched 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 loss to Cleveland.

Herro bounced back from an awful showing Monday to record his third 20-point game over Miami's last four contests. Herro's fantasy value lives and dies with his scoring figures, and while he remains a productive player who should be rostered in all formats, the inconsistencies limit his upside a bit. He has failed to reach the 15-point mark in four of his last eight appearances.