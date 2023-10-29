Herro registered 22 points (8-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 40 minutes during Saturday's 106-90 loss to Minnesota.

Herro is enjoying an excellent start to the season and has scored 20-plus points in each of his last two outings. The uptick in usage rate is related to the absence of Jimmy Butler, who was rested against the Timberwolves, but even if Butler returns to face the Bucks on Monday, Herro should still play a prominent role on offense. After all, he has attempted at least 20 shots in each of his three outings this season.