Herro chipped in 25 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 109-108 loss to the Hawks.

Herro has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last four games since missing the Jan. 12 loss to the Magic, and for the fifth time in the current month alone. Herro has managed to remain a reliable scoring weapon for the Heat despite sharing the offensive load with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and even if he's sometimes deployed as a third option, he's averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in nine January contests.