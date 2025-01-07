Herro finished with 26 points (11-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 49 minutes during Monday's 123-118 double-overtime loss to the Kings.

The Heat fell short Monday in what turned out to be an epic double-overtime thriller against a surging Kings team, but Herro notched another impressive stat line. The star guard, who's making a strong case to be selected to the 2025 All-Star Game, has now scored more than 25 points in four of his last six games while posting career-best figures in several caregories.