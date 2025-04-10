Herro closed Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Bulls with 30 points (13-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

The Heat need Herro to be at his best ahead of the Play-In Tournament, and the All-Star guard is certainly ending the regular season on an excellent note. This was the fourth time he reached the 30-point mark over his last seven appearances, and Herro is averaging an excellent 29.0 points per game while shooting 42.2 percent from three over that span. He might not deliver a lot in other categories, but Herro should remain a valuable fantasy alternative as long as he continues to shoot the ball at this rate of volume and efficiency.