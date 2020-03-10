Heat's Tyler Herro: Goes through full practice
Herro (foot) was able to practice Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The rookie hasn't played since Feb. 3 due to a foot/ankle injury, but he went through his first full practice Tuesday and could be back on the floor for Wednesday night's game against Charlotte. After practice, coach Erik Spoelstra said the team will wait to see how Herro's foot responds Wednesday before updating his status.
