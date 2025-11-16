Heat's Tyler Herro: Goes through practice
Herro (ankle) participated in Sunday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Herro underwent surgery Sept. 19 due to a left ankle/foot impingement, but it sounds like a return is on the horizon. Herro addressed the media after the practice, indicating that his return is likely another week or two away and that his injury responded well to the increased workload.
