Herro (ankle) will be available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro is one of several players who continues to be listed on the injury report, but there's been no indication that he's still dealing with any issues with his ankle. The Sixth Man of the Year will look to bounce back after an 11-point, 4-of-12 shooting performance in Game 4 on Sunday.