Herro (groin) will be available for Sunday's Game 7 against Boston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro missed the previous three games due to a groin injury, but he'll play through it as the Heat look to return to the NBA Finals for the second time in the last three years. It's very possible that Herro will be playing at well below 100 percent, so he'll be a fairly risky play in single-game DFS contests.