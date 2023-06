Herro (hand) is available for Game 5 against the Nuggets on Monday, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

Herro has been upgraded from questionable to available Monday, as expected. The 23-year-old guard will make his return after injuring his right hand in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs against Milwaukee. It's unclear what Herro's role will be, but it is safe to assume that he will come off the bench if he sees any action.