Herro (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro will return to action following a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury. Kyle Lowry (hand) is also available, while Kevin Love (knee) and Jimmy Butler (toe) are out. Over his last 11 appearances, Herro has averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.5 minutes per game.