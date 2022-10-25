Herro registered 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 98-90 loss to the Raptors.

Herro's tally of 15 rebounds but almost as surprising as Precious Achiuwa's 22-board performance, but it was because Herro is only 6-foot-5 and is not known around the league for his rebounding ability -- he's never averaged more than 5.0 rebounds per game in any of his previous three seasons. Rebounding stats aside, Herro has been amazing as a scorer thus far and has recorded at least 20 points in three of his first four outings of the campaign.