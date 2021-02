Herro had 11 points (3-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Warriors.

Herro had his worst night of the season from the field, but he salvaged a productive fantasy line by tying his season high in rebounds, as well as blocked shots. Over his last two games, Herro has recorded five blocks -- the most in any two-game span of his career thus far.