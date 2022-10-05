Herro scored 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) with six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 26 minutes against the Timberwolves.

Herro did a little bit of everything in this one, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out two assists in the first quarter, including one to Caleb Martin for a three-pointer to tie the game up. The point guard would only go 1-of-4 in the second quarter, though he did get to the line twice and make all four of his free throws. Herro added another six points in the third on 2-of-3 shooting from three before sitting for the entire fourth quarter.