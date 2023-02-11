Herro will likely play in Saturday's game against Orlando with a lower back contusion, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Herro was added to the injury report Saturday afternoon with a lower back bruise. Although he is listed as probable, his status still warrants attention from fantasy managers considering Saturday's tilt is the tail end of a back-to-back set.
