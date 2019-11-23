Herro had nine points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-108 victory over Chicago.

Herro struggled from the field during the victory, managing just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. However, he was able to somewhat salvage the line with six assists and one steal. Herro has put together a nice season thus far but despite the strong scoring, remains outside the top-150 in standard leagues. He figures to feature in the rotation on a nightly basis, although the production is likely to fluctuate. He is more of a points and threes streamer in 12-team leagues.