Heat's Tyler Herro: Has six dimes in victory Friday
Herro had nine points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-108 victory over Chicago.
Herro struggled from the field during the victory, managing just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. However, he was able to somewhat salvage the line with six assists and one steal. Herro has put together a nice season thus far but despite the strong scoring, remains outside the top-150 in standard leagues. He figures to feature in the rotation on a nightly basis, although the production is likely to fluctuate. He is more of a points and threes streamer in 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...