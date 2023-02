Herro (knee) said Thursday that he is good to go for Friday's game versus Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro is set to play Friday after missing the two previous games before the All-Star break with a left knee contusion. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year's return will likely send Max Strus back to the bench. Herro is averaging 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 40.4 minutes across his last five appearances.