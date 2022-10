Herro tallied 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four blocks, one assist one steal in Thursday's 120-103 win over the Pelicans in the preseason.

Herro impressed on both ends of the floor Thursday. His prolific outside shooting and impressive shot-blocking should give fantasy owners confidence that Herro is locked in this season. Last year's Sixth Man of the Year will likely begin the regular season in the Heat's starting lineup.