Herro accumulated 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 117-105 win over Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old also committed seven turnovers in his return from a one-game absence due to a thigh bruise, his worst showing in that category since Feb. 5, but they didn't cost the Heat. Herro has scored 20-plus points in eight straight appearances, averaging 27.8 points, 5.1 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor and 48.9 percent from beyond the arc as Miami heads toward the Play-In Tournament.