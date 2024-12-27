Herro registered 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), ;three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 89-88 win over the Magic.

Herro paced Miami on Thursday with a team-high 20 points, which was second-most in the game behind Orlando's Jalen Suggs (29). Herro helped propel the Heat's 17-point comeback and provided the exclamation point when he hit an 18-foot jumpshot with just 0.5 seconds left to play. Since and including Dec. 1, Herro has averaged 24.1 points on 47.9 percent shooting (including 39.3 percent from three on 9.7 3PA/G), 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 35.1 minutes per game.