Herro produced 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 win over the Kings.

Herro played the role of hero on Wednesday night (no pun intended), knocking down a 27-foot three-pointer with just over two seconds left in fourth quarter to put the Heat up 110-107. The Miami point guard went 6-of-7 from the field in the final period while also collecting four of his 12 rebounds in the game, which tied Domantas Sabonis for a game-high. Herro's 26 points were also a game-high as he led the Heat to their fourth win of the season despite the absence of Jimmy Butler.