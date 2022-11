Herro recorded 11 points (3-13 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 victory over the Hawks.

Herro recorded his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign by showcasing his passing skills and securing 10 of his 11 rebounds on the defensive end. He didn't quite have his usual shooting touch in this one and has struggled from the field of late, converting on only 13 of his last 46 attempts over three games.