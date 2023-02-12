Herro is questionable for Monday's contest against Denver due to a left knee contusion.

Herro was recently on the injury report due to a lower back contusion, but he's now listed with a knee bruise. The severity of the issue is unclear, but the dynamic guard was able to score 23 points and played 47 minutes during Saturday's overtime win over Orlando. Herro is one of a handful of Heat players listed on the injury report, so it's currently unclear what their rotation will look like versus the Nuggets.