Herro (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against Orlando.

Herro missed Friday's game due to a bruised right quad and is at risk of missing a second consecutive tilt. Considering the Heat have nothing to play for Sunday, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Herro in street clothes once again. If that's the case, Victor Oladipo (elbow), Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson could all see expanded roles.