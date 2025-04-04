Herro is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks due to a right thigh contusion.

The right thigh contusion is a new injury for Herro, who hasn't missed an outing since March 5. If the All-Star is sidelined against Milwaukee, Alec Burks, Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez are candidates for a bump in minutes. Herro has been spectacular in his last five appearances, averaging 30.6 points, 5.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals across 36.0 minutes per contest. He has shot 55.3 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from beyond the arc in that five-game span.