Herro registered 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 119-115 victory over Cleveland.

Herro reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time over his last five outings and was particularly deadly from three-point range, making five of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. The sharpshooter is averaging 20.0 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from deep in six March contests.