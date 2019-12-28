Heat's Tyler Herro: In sight of double-double
Herro had 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 113-112 victory over the Pacers.
Herro fell one rebound short of a double-double, hauling in a career-high nine boards. He has been a top-100 player over the past two weeks despite shotting the ball at just 39 percent from the field. His playing time is a little hard to predict from night-to-night, although he is typically on the floor long enough to contribute. He is not a must-roster player in 12-team leagues but is fine to hold on the end of your bench until a hot free-agent comes along.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.