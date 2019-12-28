Herro had 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 113-112 victory over the Pacers.

Herro fell one rebound short of a double-double, hauling in a career-high nine boards. He has been a top-100 player over the past two weeks despite shotting the ball at just 39 percent from the field. His playing time is a little hard to predict from night-to-night, although he is typically on the floor long enough to contribute. He is not a must-roster player in 12-team leagues but is fine to hold on the end of your bench until a hot free-agent comes along.