Herro produced 19 points (6-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Monday's 108-89 loss to Boston.

Herro served as one of Miami's top scoring options in the absence of star swingman Jimmy Butler (knee), tying with teammate Jaime Jaquez Jr. for a team-high 19 points, but his showing also required 19 field-goal attempts to attain. The 24-year-old star combo guard has now scored at least 18 points in each of his last 14 appearances for the Heat, however, averaging 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 4.2 three-pointers in 37.0 minutes per game during this period. If Butler remains out of action for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers, Herro will figure to handle the heavy lifting on offense with an increase in ball-handling and playmaking responsibilities once again.