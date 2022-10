Herro totaled seven points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 123-110 loss to the Warriors.

Herro failed to crack double digits in the scoring column for the first time all season by virtue of shooting just 25.0 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from beyond the arc. The effort can probably just be chalked up to an off night against a tough opponent, and he'll aim to rebound against the Kings on Saturday.