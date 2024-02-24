Herro suffered a knee injury and had to leave Friday's win over the Pelicans. He said after the contest, "I think structurally everything was good. No major, even minor damage. I think everything is good. It kind of just scared me more than anything," Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

This game certainly wasn't hurting for drama, as there was a scuffle between the two teams along with what initially looked to be a nasty injury to Herro, but apparently the player isn't concerned that the issue is as serious as it initially may have seemed. The Heat are off until Monday, giving Herro extra time to heal if indeed it is a minor issue. Herro chipped in 15 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes before departing.